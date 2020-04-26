|
ROGER JAMES
GOECKEL
11/20/44 - 3/28/20
WINTER HAVEN - Roger James Goeckel passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 28th, 2020. Roger was born in Buffalo, NY on November 20th, 1944. He graduated from Seneca Voc. HS where he played football, basketball, track and rowing. Roger joined the US Marines in 1963 and served in Vietnam in 1965 earning the rank of Sergeant. Upon returning to civilian life, he became a steamfitter in Local 395 and went on to work at General Motors for 28 years. Roger was a member of United Auto Workers Local 774, VFW Post 489, American Legion Post 8, Masons Lodge 1175, Eastern Star Chapter 695, Veterans of Vietnam National Chapter & Four Lakes Golf Club Veterans Org. where he lived for sixteen years. Roger lived an active lifestyle and loved helping others and would never refuse anyone that wanted to go for a ride on his pontoon boat. Roger loved teaching children the joy of fishing and boating and over the years he did this for numerous children. He joined Camp Clearview Hunting Club & Archery Club.
Roger was predeceased by his parents William and Sarah (Mac Iver) Goeckel.
He was the beloved husband of twenty-three years to Melody Goeckel, his son Vincent Goeckel, Buffalo, NY, his son and daughter Chad Eberhart and Nicole Turner, granddaughters whom he loved dearly, Brooke, Hannah and Faith, and a brother Kenneth and Carol Goeckel. He was also the loving brother-in-law of Beverly (late Richard) Saulter, Jan-elle Babbick, Kevin and Marie Babbick and Rod (late Sharon) Strom.
Services will be held at a later time at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020