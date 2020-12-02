ROGER M. TRUTTSCHEL, 86



AUBURNDALE - Roger M. Truttschel, 86, of Auburndale, Fl, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family and friends on November 24, 2020.

He is survived by his wife of 5 years, Janice (Garrett) Truttschel of the Hamptons in Auburndale, FL. He was pre-deceased by his first wife, Carol Ann (Tedder) Truttschel of 53 years. Roger was also survived by his daughter, Linda Lee Parpart-DeRue, husband Paul, son, Phillip David DeRue, wife Linda, son, Timothy Paul DeRue, wife Marva. He was pre-deceased by his daughter, Sherri Jo (Truttschel) Einkorn, husband Mike. He is also survived by his brother James Truttschel, wife Georgia, and pre-deceased by his sister Joyce Rae (Truttschel) Wolf. Also, survived by 38 grandchildren, 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Predeceased by 2 young granddaughters.

Roger served our country as a rifleman in the U.S. Marines and was a very proud veteran. He was an avid bowler achieving numerous medals in the Polk County Senior Games. Roger also enjoyed golfing with friends and achieved a hole in one on a par 4 course. After his military, Roger played hockey for over 20 years in his hometown of St. Clair Shores, Michigan. He also played at Gordie Howe Hockeyland, in honor of his love for the Detroit Red Wings. He worked for Ford Motor Company in Romeo, Michigan until his retirement to the Hamptons in 1995.

A celebration of life will be held later in the spring of 2021 at the Hampton's Clubhouse in Auburndale, FL with a date to be announced later.



