|
|
ROGER NYLES
FOCH, 85
Inspector
WINTER HAVEN - Roger Nyles Foch, age 85, of Winter haven, FL passed away Monday, February 18, 2019 at his residence.
He was born May 11, 1933 in Detroit, MI, the son of John W. Foch and Helen C. Foch.
He was a member of the American Legion Post 8 and loved dancing with his wife. He was a veteran of the US Army. He was an inspector for the United States Department of Agriculture.
Mr. Foch is survived by his wife Erlinda Foch.
Visitation is Saturday, February 23, 2019 from noon till 1:00 pm with funeral services at 1 pm, both at Ott-Laughlin Funeral Home, 2198 K-Ville Avenue, Auburndale, FL 33823.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019