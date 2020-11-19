ROGER WERCKMAN, 82



HAINES CITY - Roger Werckman, 82, died on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from heart failure.

Roger was born March 4th, 1938, son of Velma and Melvin Werckman, in Dayton, Ohio.

After graduating high school, Roger spent two years serving in the U.S. Navy. After being honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy, Roger returned to Dayton to work at Dayton Steel. He met Karen Frazee on a blind date, and married her in 1961.

Roger and Karen moved to Muncie, Ind., in 1967, where they raised five sons.

In 1994, Roger and Karen retired to Sweetwater in Haines City, Fla.

Roger was very active in the Catholic Church throughout his life. He served on various committees including parish council at St. Mary's parish in Muncie. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus both at St. Mary's in Muncie as well as at St. Ann parish in Haines City. He also served regularly as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion at St. Ann.

Roger is survived by his five sons, Tony (Carol) of Denver, Colo., Greg of Orinda, Calif., Ted of Lithia, Fla., Jeff of Muncie, Ind., and Mike (Karla) of Medina, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of over 50 years; his parents Melvin and Velma Werckman; his brother Tom Werckman; and sisters Mary Lou Nelson and Patricia Edwards.

Due to the pandemic, a funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann parish, in Haines City FL, on March 4th, 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store