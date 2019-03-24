|
|
ROGER
WHITE, 73
LAKELAND - It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Roger Thomas White, age 73, on March 4, 2019. Roger passed peacefully surrounded by his children and niece, Heather K. Pasch.
He was the son of Thomas and Marjorie White. Roger was born February 22, 1946, in Columbus, Ohio and moved to Winter Haven, Florida in 1976. He worked as a master sheet metal fabricator and was the owner of White's Welding in Winter Haven. He served in the U.S. Navy. Roger enjoyed music, food and fishing.
He is survived by his sons: Thomas E. White and Ryan C. White; his daughter Amy R. White; his brothers: Tom White and Brad White; his sisters: Irene Brunner, Patricia Gaitten and Theresa White.
A memorial celebration of Roger White's life will be held at a future date. Friends and family are encouraged to call Amy White at (662) 352-3967 with any questions related to this gathering.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019