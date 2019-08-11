|
ROLAND G.
BERNIER, 92
WINTER HAVEN - Roland George Bernier, age 92, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 at Life Care Center of Winter Haven.
He was born in Northampton, Massachusetts on April 6, 1927 to parents George and Estelle and grew up there.
He graduated from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst with a degree in chemistry and had a successful career in the specialty paper making industry.
Roland was an avid pilot throughout his life. He built radio control model airplanes, owned and flew small aircraft and restored antique aircraft in his retirement.
He was also a veteran, serving in the Army during World War II.
Roland is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Maxine, his three children George and William Bernier and Karen Herpak and his step-son Alan Cote.
Services will be held at Saint Matthew's Catholic Church at 9:00 AM on Tuesday, August 13th.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2019