RON 'BUBBA'
LAUDERBAUGH
LAKELAND - Ron 'Bubba' Lauderbaugh went to be with the Lord October 4, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Marty, 2 daughters Kim Salgado (Mike), Nikki Rutledge, his 'Lil' man Elijah, 6 granddaughters, Jana, Destinee, Madison, Alana, MaKayla, Mia, sister, Kathy Sartain (Jamie), brother, Scott Lauderbaugh (Jenna), aunts, uncles, cousins, many nieces, nephews and friends.
Ron was born in Lakeland, Florida, August 2, 1951. He graduated from Lakeland Senior High School and enlisted in the United States Army during Vietnam to serve his country. He retired from the US Army Reserves as Chief Warrant Officer. Ron continued serving his country as a United States Postal employee, retiring as a regional manager of Human Resources. All the while continuing to pursue his educational endeavors by obtaining 2 Bachelors degrees in business and postal management. After 2 retirements Ron continued to work in the security field, finally retiring again on April 1, 2018, as a security supervisor at the JBT Corperation. Ron also known as 'Bubba' to many who loved him, loved the Lord and attended Church at the Mall. Ron lived his life with love for the Lord his wife, family, friends, his country and will live on in the hearts of all those he left behind.
Family will receive friends, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 11:00 PM to 12:00 PM; Service at 12:00 PM, both at Lanier Funeral and Cremation Services, 717 Griffin Road, Lakeland, Florida 33805. Graveside service to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Hwy 98 South, Lakeland, Florida 33812. On line condolences may be left at Lanier.care.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019