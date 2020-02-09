|
RON
MORROW, 80
Banker
WINTER HAVEN - Ronald Addison Morrow died on Monday February 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Carol Morrow.
Born to Addison and Wilma Morrow in Pittsburg Pennsylvania, in 1939, Ron began work at a very young age in order to help provide for his family after the passing of his father. As is often the case with those who possess such endearing work ethic, Ron soon began to make his way through the seemingly impenetrable tiers of an early banking industry. After his move to Florida with his family in 1972, Ron took a position at Polk Federal Savings and Loan. In the years following, Ron took another position at First Federal Savings and Loan of Winter Haven, and through its merger with Meritor Savings and Loan, became the acting President and CEO of Meritor until his retirement in 1992. Despite his retirement from Meritor, Ron still wasn't finished. Through his extensive knowledge and experience, Ron went on to become a major contributor to Central Florida as a whole. Some of his positions and accomplishments ultimately included Chairman of the Board for the Florida League for Financial Institutions, for Florida Bankers Association, for FIS - Data Processing in Orlando, Supervisory Analyst of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburg, President of the Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce, Founder of Polk Economic Development Council, Board Member for Polk USF, Consultant and Spokesperson for CSX, Florida Citrus Showcase Director, Bankers Cup Man of The Year, Co-Founder of Polk County Sports Marketing, Winter Haven Hospital Trustee and Board Member, County Sports Marketing and many more.
Ronald is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol Morrow, his daughters, Kimberly Snively (Jack), Lisa Phillips (Tim) and Debra Garbrecht (Alan), sister Kathy Wietzel of Arizona, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A service will be held on Saturday February 15th 2:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven. It is requested that donations be made, in place of flowers, to the Morrow - Collins scholarship fund through Grace Lutheran or The Good Shepherd Hospice Center of Auburndale.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020