Ronald C. Fiore
RONALD C.
FIORE
1940 - 2020

LAKELAND - Ronald C. Fiore passed away peacefully at his home in Lakeland, Florida on August 4, 2020 of heart failure at the age of 80.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Michele J. Fiore, his son, R. Charles Fiore, Jr. (Amy), Michael Sax (Ashley), Aimee Sax (Damon) and his grandchildren Caroline and Colin Fiore, Royce, Carter and Cruze Pecot. Ron is further survived by first cousins Barbara Benerito Driscoll and Mary Ann Descant Dubrock. He was preceded in death by his parents Frank Fiore and Marvel Bassler Fiore.
He was born in New Orleans on March 4, 1940 and attended Warren Easton High school where he excelled in academics and was a member of the Debate team, earning him a scholarship to Tulane University at the early age of 16, followed by Tulane Law School and a tour of duty in the United States Army, reaching the rank of second lieutenant. In his professional life he was employed by Boeing and, subsequently, Chevron Corporation where he succeeded in many facets of corporate law. In Ron's spare time he enjoyed reading, fishing, hiking, and camping with his family. He was highly adept at chess, which he engaged in competitively. Later in life he became an avid Bridge player and woodworker crafting furniture, toys, and pieces of art for family and friends which will forever serve as loving memorials to him.
A memorial service for Ron will be held at a later and safer time.


Published in The Ledger from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
