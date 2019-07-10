|
RONALD 'WAYNE'
CHESHIRE, 73
LAKELAND - Ronald 'Wayne' Cheshire, age 73, passed away on Wednesday July 3rd, 2019 in Lakeland, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Lila Mae Cheshire and brothers Freddie, Charles and Mickey Cheshire.
Wayne is survived by his siblings Bill Cheshire and Sue Wolford, his children Cheryl (Terrell) Scarborough and Scott (Angie) Cheshire, his grandchildren Terry (Cat) Scarborough, Ashley Cheshire, Dalton (Lind-sey) Scarborough and his great granddaughter Avery Scarborough.
Please join in celebrating Wayne's life on Friday, July 12th, 2019 at 6pm at Turning Point Church located at 1400 East Georgia Street in Bartow, Florida.
Published in Ledger from July 10 to July 11, 2019