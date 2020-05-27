RONALD "WAYNE" DUBOIS
RONALD 'WAYNE'
DUBOIS, 55

LAKELAND - Ronald 'Wayne' DuBois, 55, of Lakeland, FL passed away on May 19, 2020.
Wayne was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Lynn DuBois. He is survived by his wife, Bernice DuBois, mother, Bonnie DuBois Black, stepfather, James Black, sons, Christopher DuBois and Samuel DuBois, stepchildren, DJ Cranor, Aslynn Myers, Cody Cranor, twin sisters, Terri Cribbs and Sherri Hanson, stepbrothers, Scott Black and Dennis Black, stepsister, Jessica Darby, nephews, a niece, and his beloved dog Peggy.
Wayne was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.
Wayne did not wish to have a service but there will be a celebration of life at a later time.

Published in The Ledger from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
