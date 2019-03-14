RONALD E.

ASHMORE



LAKELAND - Ronald E. Ashmore, 71, of Lakeland, went to be with the Lord on March 10, 2019. He was born on May 11, 1947 in Detroit, Michigan. For over 40 years, Ron served in downtown mission ministries and in assisted living facilities in Michigan and in Florida. He was a contractor and then transitioned into sales. Ron loved his family and loved spending time with them. His greatest passion was studying the word of God. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Cynthia Ashmore; 1 son Ron Ashmore, Jr.; 2 daughters Katie and Beth Ashmore; 2 brothers Brian (Cathy) Ashmore and Jeff (Patti) Ashmore; 1 sister Debbie Ashmore. A home going service for Ron will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Trinity Baptist Church 6633 Old Rd 37, Lakeland, FL 33811. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Lighthouse Ministries 215 E Magnolia Street Lakeland, FL 33801. Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com . Published in Ledger from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary