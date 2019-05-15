|
RONALD E.
BUEY, 77
Mr. Ronald E. Buey, age 77 a resident of Auburndale passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Winter Haven Hospital with his family by his side. Mr. Buey was born April 2, 1942 in Auburndale to John and Dorothy Arlena (Roberts) Buey.
He was a lifetime resident of Polk County and a graduate of Auburndale High School Class of 1960 where he was the Salutatorian. He then went on to attend the University of Florida.
Ron retired from Farmland Phosphate Industries as a supervisor and Stone's Outhouse Tackle Shop in Lakeland. He was a member of First Missionary Baptist Church in Auburndale. Ron was a member of the Lakeland Bass Master's, enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 2 infant sisters - Sandra Donnell Buey & Nancy Delores Buey; brother - John Allan Buey and granddaughter - Amber Nicole Shaw.
Ron is survived by his loving family; Wife of 55 years: Diane Buey of Auburndale; 2 Sons: Ronald E. 'Ron' (Leila) Buey, Jr. of Lakeland, John R. 'Bobby' (Sharleen) Buey of Tolland, CT; Daughter: Melissa (Jesse) Shaw of Winter Haven; 4 Grandchildren: Daniel, Whitney, David & Marissa; 1 Step Granddaughter: Jessica; 2 Step Gt. Granddaughters: Maci & Sadi; Several Nieces, Nephews & Cousins.
In lieu of flowers donations in Mr. Buey's name may be made to; , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Visitation will be Friday, May 17th from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at Kersey Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be 3:00 pm Saturday, May 18th at First Missionary Baptist Church, 406 Main St., Auburndale. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Published in Ledger from May 15 to May 16, 2019