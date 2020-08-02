RONALD E.CLARK, 85LAKELAND - Ronald E. Clark, 85, passed into the arms of his Lord and Savior on July 23, 2020, after a ten year battle with Alzheimer's disease.Born April 23, 1935, in Franklin, OH to Ernest and D. Pearl (Pennington) Clark. After serving as pastor and evangelist, Ron retired from the auto wholesale business. He was an avid reader of theology books and biographies but his favorite book was The Holy Bible, KJV of course. Ron was a firefighter and member of a winning basketball team while serving his country in the U.S. Air Force.Ron is survived by his wife of 48 years, Joyce Clark of Lakeland, FL; son Rev. Tom (Linda) Clark of Miamisburg, OH; three daughters Kathy (Dave) Hockett of Lander, WY; Jennifer (David) Fontana of Hamptonville, NC, and Amy (Andy) Stone of Lakeland, FL; sister Jeanine Wagner of Dayton, OH; brother Roger (Karen) Clark of Matthews NC; 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and countless other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Tim (Kerry) Clark of Sanford, FL and sister Joyce Ashcraft of Dayton, OH.A memorial service will be held at a future date in Lakeland, FL.