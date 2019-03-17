|
|
RONALD E.
PRITCHARD, 67
BARTOW - Ronald E. Pritchard, 67, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
He was born January 29, 1952 in Lakeland, FL. A lifelong educator, Mr. Pritchard worked for the Polk County School System for nearly 40 years. He spent more than half of his career at Bartow Sr. High School, becoming principal in 2000 until his retirement in 2014.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Holly Pritchard, and sister, Winona Lee Pritchard. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Webster & husband Brian of Bartow; brother, Randy Prit-chard of Bartow; and two beloved grandchildren, Charlotte and Noah Webster.
Family will receive friends Wednesday, March 20, 2019, from 5 to 7 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow, FL. Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 21, 2019, at 3:00 PM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Condolences to family at
www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019