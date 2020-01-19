|
|
RONALD
EDWARD LUNDQUIST
WINTER HAVEN - Ronald Edward Lundquist was reunited with the love of his life, Marilyn on December 03, 2019.
Ronald was the son of Clifford and Bernice Lundquist, and the brother to Donald Lundquist of Custer, Mi. Richard (Janet) Lundquist of Custer, MI and Mary Alice Nichols of Wyoming, Mi.
He graduated in 1960 from Mason County Eastern. After Graduation he was drafted by the Army to serve his country in Vietnam. After two years of service and writing many love letters to his sweetie he came home, proposed and was married in 1967, and was married for 50 years. He started his new life in Streamwood, Il where he was a commercial printer for forty years, he then retired and moved to Florida where Ronald and Marilyn enjoyed the sunshine, festivals, spring training baseball games and cruising. He was a Member of the American Legion Post 8, and post 4289. He was very active with his children and grandchildren. He loved to see them play sports and perform in concerts. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn, his parents and his brother Leroy Lundquist.
He is survived by his daughter Jennifer Faber (David) of Winter Haven, Fl, his son Timothy Lundquist (Penny) of Winter Haven, Fl and his three grandchildren, Madison, Jacob and Sydney. He will be missed dearly by many nieces and nephews, and his favorite little fur baby Tawny. Ronald's favorite phrase to say was 'GO BLUE.'
Services will be held 11:00 am, Friday, January 24th, 2020 in the Saint Joseph Catholic Church Chapel, 532 Ave M NW, Winter Haven, Fl 33881. Inurnment will take place with military honors will be at 10:00 am, Monday, January 27, 2020 at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the American Legion Post 8. Condolences may be sent at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Published in Ledger from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020