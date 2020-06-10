RONALD

EUGENE PINE, 74



LAKELAND - Mr. Ronald E. Pine passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. He was born in Indianapolis, IN and moved to Lakeland at 3 years old. Ronald worked as a truck driver for 50 years, and over 22 years were with Colorado Boxed Beef.

He is survived by his wife, Anita Pine; son, Kevin McKinley; daughter, Sandra Keen;

grandchildren, Shiana Keen, Chelsea Keen; great grandchildren, Brandon Williamson and Amelia Burgos.

Arrangements by Gentry Morrison Cremation Center.



