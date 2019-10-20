|
|
RONALD F.
CARLTON, 73
LAKELAND - On Tuesday, October 8, 2019, Ronald F. Carlton, 73, a loving husband and father passed away in Lakeland after a short illness.
Ron was born in Lakeland, FL on August 19, 1946, a birthday which he shared with his wife of 55 years, Lura Jane. Together, they raised three daughters.
Ron graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Theology from Baptist Bible College in Springfield, MO.
He proceeded to attend a Pastor's Refresher Course at Hyles Anderson College in Crown Point, IN. After spending many years as a pastor, he went on to work for the Polk County School Board, from which he retired. He was a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School for over 15 years. Anyone who crossed paths with Ron, immediately recognized his passion for helping others. Whether lending an ear to listen, or offering a helping hand, an imprint was left on each person's heart. He ministered to so many without even realizing the impact being made. He was known for his quick wit, infectious smile, as well as his gentle and compassionate spirit. He will be greatly missed throughout his church and community.
Ron was preceded in death by his father, Franklin, stepmother, Nina Jo, biological mother Edith, sister Brenda, and his two newborn granddaughters, Tiffany Nicole and Lisa Rachelle.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lura Jane and his three daughters: Rhonda, Jeanine (AJ), Jenny and her husband, Tim, grandchildren: Janelle, Bre, Freddy, Michelle (Mia), Cheyenne, Kayte, Bradley and Maxx, great grandchildren: Lexi and Luna, his loving brother and sister-in-law, Steve and Debbie Carlton and their children: Christie and Stacey, two sisters, Pat Zachry and Jo Zachry, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019, at Bethel Baptist Church, 3125 W. Soc-rum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33810. Family visitation will be held 10:00 AM, followed by a service at 11:00 AM.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019