RONALD FRED HENDRIX

'The Kid'



WINTER HAVEN - Ronald Fred Hendrix was born July 26, 1960 in Birmingham, AL and died on May 8, 2020 in Lakeland, FL, after a heroic battle with cancer.

When Freddie took off for that fishing hole in the sky, he left behind his older brother Ed, his sister-in-law Melissa, niece Haley, nephew Taylor, grand-nephew Bentlee and countless fishing and drinking buddies all over the country.

Due to the pandemic there will be no funeral services. Fred's wishes were to be cremated and be taken to his favorite fishing spot.

Fred. The man. The myth. The legend. Men wanted to be him and women wanted to be with him :). Freddie loved deep fried Southern food smothered in gravy, BBQ, Little Debbie Cakes, hot sauce, fishing of any kind, Cartoon Network, beautiful women, chocolate and Budweiser. Not necessarily in that order. He hated vegetables and hypocrites. Not necessarily in that order. He was a master tinkerer who single-handedly built a Gate Business. Fred started in the TV repair business in high school.

He graduated from Winter Haven High in 1979. Fred also worked for years in printing. He was also known for calling everyone by name wherever he went and feeding everyone chili, BBQ and spaghetti which he cooked in enormous batches. When it came to lending someone a hand, Freddie was one of the best in the business. And he loved doing it. Freddie loved to tell stories. And you could be sure 50% of every story was true. You just never knew which 50%. Fred Munster, Fred Flintstone and Wile E. Coyote were his TV heroes. Freddie adored the ladies. And they all loved him. He never married and broke all their hearts.

In between his many adventures, Freddie was a member of the Sons of the American Legion and the Winter Haven Moose Lodge. Freddie was killed when he rushed into a burning bait shop to save a school of perfect sized minnows. Or maybe not. We all know how he liked to tell fish-tales.



