|
|
RONALD G.
THOMPSON, 71
LAKELAND - Ronald G. Thompson passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Lakeland, Fl at the age of 71.
He was born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1948. He was a Sergeant in the Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in 1974. He retired from Publix in 2015. Before that, he worked at Gary Thompson's Auto clinic for 16 years,
He is preceded in death by his parents Henry Thompson and Helen Thompson.
He is survived by his wife Sharon Thompson of 33 years; daughters: Christina Kennedy (Kristopher) and Sabrina Thompson of Lakeland Fl; sons: Mathew Thompson, Timothy Thompson and Ronald Thompson Jr. of Lakeland Fl: brother Gary Thompson (Susan) of Lakeland; sister Beverly Taylor (Alvin) of Seffner Fl: many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Remembrance gathering will be at his home at 6429 Tula Lane, Lakeland Fl on August 31, 2019, from 1pm to 5pm. He will be laid to rest at Bushnell National Cemetery, at a later date.
Published in Ledger from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019