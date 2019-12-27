Home

POWERED BY

Services
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
863-533-8123
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
650 E. Main Street
Bartow, FL 33830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD H. SMITH


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD H. SMITH Obituary
RONALD H.
SMITH, 65

BARTOW- Ronald H. Smith , 65, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Bartow. Born December 5, 1954 in Pensacola, he was the son of the late Lester H. and Carrie Beatrice Smith.
Mr. Smith retired from the Polk County School Board after many years of service in the construction department. He attended Victory Life and Praise in Bartow.
Ronnie is survived by his sister, Bonne McLin and husband Gary of Bartow. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30th from 2pm to 3pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the funeral home chapel. Condolences to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -