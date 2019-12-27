|
RONALD H.
SMITH, 65
BARTOW- Ronald H. Smith , 65, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019 in Bartow. Born December 5, 1954 in Pensacola, he was the son of the late Lester H. and Carrie Beatrice Smith.
Mr. Smith retired from the Polk County School Board after many years of service in the construction department. He attended Victory Life and Praise in Bartow.
Ronnie is survived by his sister, Bonne McLin and husband Gary of Bartow. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 30th from 2pm to 3pm at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the funeral home chapel. Condolences to the family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019