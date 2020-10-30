RONALD HERMAN POLSTON



CROSSVILLE, TN - Ronald Herman Polston, age 76, of Crossville, TN, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2020 at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN.

He was born March 25, 1944 in Lakeland, FL, son of the late Herman Polston and Pearl (Gentry) Polston.

Ronald worked hard all his life as a farmer to provide for his family. He was also of the Baptist faith.

He is survived by his wife, Joann Polston, Crossville, TN; son, Ronald D. Polston, FL; daughters, Carolyn Long (Bobby), FL, Lori Foster (Willie), Crossville, TN and Angela Hunnewell, Crossville, TN; brothers, Harold Polston and John Polston, both of FL; sisters Josie Edenfield, FL, Loretta Williamson, NC, and Patsy Edenfield, FL; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Ronald is preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Polston, Henry Dee Polston, and James Allen Polston; and sister, Ann Daugherty and Clarisse Smith.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Bilbrey Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.



