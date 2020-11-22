MAJOR RONALD J. YOCHEM, 86AUBURNDALE - Major Ronald J. Yochem, age 86, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was born March 19, 1934 to Rose and Elmer Yochem in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from the University of Illinois and later went on to serve in the United States Air Force. He proudly served for 23 years and was a Vietnam War Veteran. He was also a member of the Masonic Lodge.Mr. Yochem is predeceased by his parents, Rose and Elmer Yochem. He is survived by his wife Erdmute, and five daughters: Pamela Yochem, Wendy Yochem, Tamera (Yochem), Ketchum, Rebecca (Yochem) Parry, and Erika Yochem. He leaves six grandchildren: Ethan Ketchum, Emma Ketchum, Ean Ketchum, Emily Parry, Savannah Yochem, and Julius Yochem. He is also survived by his siblings: Clara Zuckley, Roger Yochem, and Leslie Kowalczyk.No memorial services will be held. His family will hold a private memorial.