RONALD JOE
BRANCH, 79
GAINES CITY - Ronald Joe Branch, 79, passed away on March 26, 2020 at VA Hospital, Gainesville, FL.
He is survived by his parents wife, Carolyn McCartney Branch. The couple resided in Leesburg, FL, but he was a long-time resident of Lakeland.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 43 years, Alice Zinser Branch. He was an Aviation Structural Mechanic in the US Navy. He was employed by Alterman Transportation for over 20 years. Other employers were General Telephone, Juice Bowl, Phosphate Mines. He was a Deacon at the Reynolds Road Baptist Church and more recently Okahumpka Baptist Church.
His children are Edwana Jane Branch Malcom of Lakeland, Robert Branch and his wife Michelle of Kathleen, FL. His grandchildren are: David and Maggie Branch of Zephyrhills, FL, and children: Aaron and Savanah, Michael and Krystal Branch of Lakeland and children: Chandler, Rhonda Branch of PA and child Isaiah, Samatha and Josh Saldano of GA and children Tracy, Becka, Josh, Jr. Granddaughter Rachel Branch Tew of Heaven, preceded him in death in 2017. His brother Steve and Nancy Branch of Panasoffkee, FL, one brother Louie Branch preceded him in death, casualty of Vietnam War.
He has a very dear sister-in-law Kathy Zinser, Witt and husband Howard of Kathleen, FL, a close brother-in-law George Zinser of SC.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020