RONALD KEEL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at his family residence
RONALD L. "RONNIE" KEEL

RONALD L. "RONNIE" KEEL Obituary
RONALD L. 'RONNIE'
KEEL, 84

LAKE WALES - Ronald 'Ronnie' Keel, Sr. of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Winter Haven, Florida.
He was born October 11, 1935 in Crestview, Florida to the late George L. and Flora (Farrier) Keel. He has been a resident of the area since 1973 coming from Boaz, Alabama. He was in Mobile Home Sales for over 30 years. He was of the Methodist faith. Ronnie loved to fish, was an avid Seminole Fan, he liked to play golf, read, wood working and watching car shows.
He is preceded in death by his wife Judy Keel, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
He is survived by his daughters Andrea Fitterling and husband Mike of Lake Wales, FL, Cynthia Landen of Lake Wales, FL, son Ronald L. Keel Jr. and wife Paula of Lake Wales, FL, brother Frank J. Keel of Tallahassee, FL, 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2:00PM until 5:00PM at his family residence.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .
Published in Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
