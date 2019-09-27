|
|
RONALD LEON
WIEGEL
LAKELAND - Ronald Leon Wiegel, a resident of Lakeland, FL for 42 years, passed away on September 22, 2019.
Born in 1936 to Edwin and Frances (Knese) Wiegel of Springfield, OH, he went on to earn his Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Dayton, Master's from Carnegie Tech, and Ph.D. from the University of Queensland. His dissertation centered on the modeling and simulation of the magnetic taconite beneficiation process, and much of his professional life focused on identifying ways to make the mining process more efficient for iron ore and for phosphate.
His career started with DuPont in Cleveland, OH and J&L Steel in Pittsburgh, PA and Ishpeming, MI where he worked on the design of iron ore mines and processing plants. He later taught and conducted research at the University of Minnesota prior to joining IMC Global (now Mosaic) in Bartow, FL, where he was in charge of Process Development, Process Engineering and the Analytical Laboratories. He ended his career at the University of Minnesota as assistant director of the Coleraine Minerals Research Laboratory and once again enjoyed time in Brisbane during a welcome assignment at the University of Queensland. He was a founder of the annual Phosphate Conference, chairman of the Florida Section of the Society of Mining Engineers, and served for ten years on the board of the Florida Institute for Phosphate Research.
Aside from his professional career, Ron was a dedicated husband and father who emphasized academics and music education. For many years he sang in the choir at Lakeland's Resurrection Catholic Church.
In 1958, Ron married Nancy Marilyn Johnson (also of Springfield, OH), whom he loved and cared for until her death in February of 2018.
In addition to many fond memories, he leaves behind his son, Christopher Wiegel (Santa Clara, CA), his daughters, Andrea LeDew (Jacksonville, FL) and Erica O'Neill (Yardley, PA), their spouses, and ten grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Arlene Chapman Wiegel DeWitt (Stockbridge, GA).
The family will be accepting visitors at the Wiegel home in Lakeland, 2020 Wisteria Lane, from 4pm to 7pm on Saturday, October 12. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local SPCA, for Ron was never without a dog.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019