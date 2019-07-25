|
|
RONALD M. KRAMER, 90
WINTER HAVEN - Ronald M. Kramer passed on July 13, 2019 in Winter Haven, FL. He was born March 16, 1929 in Savannah, GA and grew up in Charleston, SC. He developed an early love of music and the arts attended the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music. Ron performed as a solo pianist, as well as radio announcer, in Miami Beach for several years.
He Joined the US Army in 1950 during the Korean War but medical conditions kept him stateside. His background with music and arts resulted in him supporting the USO. He developed the mobile platform that Bob Hope and other entertainer's used for the overseas USO troop shows. In 1964 Ron moved to Washington D.C. area where he performed for Presidential inaugurations from 1964 to 2004 and featured musical attraction in the Marque Lounge. His trio was regularly in the Blue Room with the star attractions. He also performed at Corcoran Gallery; Millennium Stage at the Kennedy Center; State Department and numerous Embassies.
Mr. Kramer became a Master Mason in Charleston, S.C. and then affiliated with Cochran Lodge in The Plains becoming Worshipful Master in 2006 and District Deputy Grand Master in 2009.
In 2014 Ron permanently retired to Winter Haven, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack Kramer and Sarah Alma Baird of Vero Beach, FL, and daughter Lisa Kramer of Rougemont, NC.
He is survived by his wife Barbara Kramer of Winter Haven, daughters Heather McLean, Austin, TX, Michelle Coffey, Stuarts Draft, VA., grandchildren, Whitney and Carson Manley and Dakota Coffey.
Memorial service will be held July 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. John's United Methodist Church, Winter Haven.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in the name of Ronald M. Kramer, to
- Philadelphia or Masonic Home of Virginia Henrico.
Published in Ledger from July 25 to July 26, 2019