LAKELAND - Ronald Melvin Knoll passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019.

He was born on July 13, 1930 in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Elmer and Kathryn Knoll.

Ronald was President and Partner for Payne Air Conditioning and Heating for many years until his retirement.

He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed golf, football and baseball. Ronald loved gardening and traveling with his family to their vacation house on Weeki Wachee River.

Ronald served on the Board with the City of Lakeland and was President of the Gold Coat Sertoma Club of Lakeland.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy of 65 years, their 2 children: Michael Knoll and Ellen Jean Hollingsworth (Edward), sister, Karen Wandry and many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Ronald was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all that knew him.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 9:30 am at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801 with services following at 10 am. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park, 4620 US Highway 98 South, Lakeland, Florida 33812.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Hope Community Church, 5129 US Hwy 98 N, Lakeland, FL 33809 or .

Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019