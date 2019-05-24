|
RONALD
MICHAEL PEEPLES, 81
WINTER HAVEN - Ronald Michael Peeples, 81, of Winter Haven, Florida, succumbed to cancer at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, Florida on May 20, 2019.
Ron was born in Ardmore, Pennsylvania on Dec. 3, 1937. He joined the United Stated Air Force as an 18-year old and served in Korea. When he came back to the states he went to college at University of Tennessee - Chattanooga, where he played basketball for the Moccasins and more importantly, where he met his wife, Barbara Jean Burckhalter. They were married April 7, 1960. They moved to King of Prussia, Pennsylvania in 1970 to raise their 3 children, Jon, Robin and Chris. The family moved again to Winter Haven, Florida in 1981. Ron worked for the Winter Haven Postal Service for over 20 years before he retired. In his spare time, he enjoyed basketball and hanging with his friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara and his parents, Alonzo & Anne Peeples, and his sister Patricia Dudli. Ron is survived by his daughter Robin Moore and her husband Byron Moore and son Christopher Peeples of Winter Haven, FL and his son Jon Peeples and his wife Cherie Peeples of Spring City, PA. Also, many loving grandchildren including Devon, Brent, Bo and Espen of Winter Haven, FL, Sam, Jack and Will of Spring City, PA, and Tyler and Kayla of Edmonton, Canada along with many nieces, nephews and extended family. Ron was a loving father, husband, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
A special thank you to the people at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale for their loving care and support during his final days. A family memorial service will be held in the future.
