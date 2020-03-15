|
RONALD R.
REHNER, II, 54
LAKELAND - Ronald R. Rehner, II, age 54, beloved husband of Jacquie E. (nee Roll); dearest father of Ashley, Amber Hurley and Austin; grandfather of 4; dearest son of Ronald R. and Christine M. (deceased) and son in law of Donald (deceased) and Carlene; dear brother of Justine M. Newark, Michelle M. Krumhansl (Nate) and Scott C.; dear uncle and friend of many. He passed on February 6, 2020 after a long battle with cancer and was laid to rest near his mother in Middleburg Heights, OH on February 13, 2020.
Ron loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed his 1968 Camaro (his dream car) and talking to others about it.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 2-5pm at Winners Circle Sports Bar and Grill, 4215 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL. Family suggests memorials to Florida Elk's Youth Camp, 24175 Southeast Hwy 450, Umatilla, FL 32784.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 15 to Mar. 16, 2020