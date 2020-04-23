|
|
RONALD S.
BURCHFIELD
WINTER HAVEN - Ronald S. Burchfield of Winter Haven was born on January 9, 1936 in Steubenville, Ohio. He completed his earthly journey on April 20, 2020.
He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. As Chief Executive Officer of Engineers of Central Florida he enjoyed serving his community if numerous ways, including President of the Greater Haines City Chamber of Commerce, was awarded Haines City Volunteer of the Year and Haines City Citizen of the Year. He was the recipient of the East Polk Committee of 100 Gold Cup of Industry Award and was a Gold Zone winner of the Polk County School to Work Program. He was a friend of Bill W. He attended Calvary Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Fayette Lawless Burch-field, daughter Leslee (John) Pritchett Jr., son Stevie Burchfield, sister Delores Thompson, brothers, Thomas Burchfield, Donald Burchfield and Gary (Coleen) Burchfield and two grandsons, John Pritchett III and Larry Pritchett.
He will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020