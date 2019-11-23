|
RONALD SCOTT
BOOTH, Jr., 52
WINTER HAVEN - Ronald Scott Booth, Jr. 52, of Winter Haven passed away on November 20th 2019.
A lifelong resident of Winter Haven he worked in sales for the Commercial Loans Industry and was a lifelong member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven. Scott enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. He loved the beach and music and was an avid Gators fan. A loving son, father and brother he will be dearly missed.
Scott is survived by his son Bradford Booth, parents Ronald and Nancy Booth, sister Tiffany Cross with her husband Albert and their son Wills, Scott's favorite nephew. His surviving family members, as well as his many friends, will greatly miss his quick wit, warm smile and loving attitude.
The family will be receiving friends on Monday, November 25th from 10:00-10:30 am preceding a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 10:30 am at Grace Lutheran Church in Winter Haven 327 Avenue C SE, Winter Haven, FL, 33880. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Grace Lutheran School in Winter Haven or Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa at
www.give.moffitt.org . Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefunercare.com .
Published in Ledger from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019