|
|
RONALD TAYLOR
MURPHY, 70
LAKELAND - Ronald Taylor Murphy died April 10th, 2019 at age 70 from dementia.
Ron grew up in Pennsylvania and came to Florida to attend Florida Southern College. He received a Law degree from Emory University and was an attorney in Lakeland throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Ron was an adventurous, carefree person who enjoyed jogging, thinking, and spending time with his boats on the Gulf coast.
He is survived by his two children, Doug Murphy of Minneapolis, MN and Jackie Warner of Belgrade, MT, and his two brothers, Dave Murphy of Dade City, FL and John Murphy of Nashville, TN.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019