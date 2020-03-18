Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 422-3933
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
1001 Grace Avenue
Haines City, FL 33844
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RONALD SHORT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RONALD V. SHORT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RONALD V. SHORT Obituary
RONALD V.
SHORT, 86

HAINES CITY - Ronald V. Short, 86, of Haines City passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Haines City Health Care.
A native of Huntington, WV, he moved to the local area in 2003. Ronald was a Truck Driver Salesman for Bob Evans Farms for 25 years before retiring. He was a member of Inman Park Baptist Church in Winter Haven and an Air Force Korean War Veteran. An avid golfer, he worked for many years at Cypresswood Golf Course. A loving husband and father, he will be missed.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Short; son, Ronald V. Short, Jr.; daughter, Jean Marie Frantz (Eric); brother, Gary Short (Sarah); sister, Carol Fisher (Bill).
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 1-2pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, with Funeral Services starting at 2pm. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RONALD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -