RONALD V.
SHORT, 86
HAINES CITY - Ronald V. Short, 86, of Haines City passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Haines City Health Care.
A native of Huntington, WV, he moved to the local area in 2003. Ronald was a Truck Driver Salesman for Bob Evans Farms for 25 years before retiring. He was a member of Inman Park Baptist Church in Winter Haven and an Air Force Korean War Veteran. An avid golfer, he worked for many years at Cypresswood Golf Course. A loving husband and father, he will be missed.
Ronald is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Short; son, Ronald V. Short, Jr.; daughter, Jean Marie Frantz (Eric); brother, Gary Short (Sarah); sister, Carol Fisher (Bill).
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 1-2pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Haines City, with Funeral Services starting at 2pm. Burial will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020