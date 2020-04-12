|
|
RONALD WAYNE
HASTEN, 67
LAKELAND - Ronald Wayne Hasten, age 67, passed away on April 4, 2020.
Ron was born on January 3, 1953 in Springfield, IL and was preceded in death by his parents, Ronald Clyde and Alice Marie Hasten. Ron served in the US Army and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Florida and later received his degree in nursing. He enjoyed reading, history, fishing and was a devoted Florida Gator fan. Ron was a member of Highlands Church of Christ.
Survivors include his daughter, Veronica Marie Hasten and her mother Adriana Hasten, sisters, Lynnel Hopkins and Beth Guskay (John) nephew Daniel John Guskay (Amy Nicole) and niece Amy Myers (Paul) as well as 6 great nieces and nephews.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020