RONNIE
COLEMAN MCNUTT, 84
MULBERRY - Ronnie Coleman McNutt, 84, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019.
Mr. McNutt was born November 27, 1934 in Graceville, FL, Ronnie was a Veteran in the Air Force in the Korean War. He was a resident of Bartow from 1960 to 1977. He was a Florida State Trooper from 1960 to 1968, then he was a Claims Adjuster for State Farm Insurance from 1968 to 1994 when he retired in Dothan, AL and has lived in Mulberry since 2011. Ronnie was Southern Baptist and a Mason.
He was preceded in death by his siblings: Elbert, Lois, Edgar, Finney, Jack and Evelyn. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Kathy McNutt of Mulberry, three sons: Scott McNutt of Tallahassee, Steve McNuttt and Stan McNutt, both of Bartow, seven grandchildren: Elizabeth 'Betsy' McNutt, Colin McNutt, Angela McNutt Wallace, Gunnar McNutt, Katie McNutt, Shane McNutt and Jared McNutt and two great grandchildren: Sophia McNutt and Liam Wallace.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 10 to 11 AM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow.
Funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Wildwood Cemetery in Bartow, FL. Memorial contributions can be made to Noah's Ark of Central Florida. Condolences to family at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com
Published in Ledger from June 22 to June 23, 2019