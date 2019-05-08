|
REV. RONNIE E.
MOATES, Sr., 70
BRADLEY - Rev. Ronnie E. Moates, Sr., age 70, passed away May 6, 2019.
He was born in Macclenny, Florida, on March 19, 1949. He moved from Winter Haven, Florida, 29 years ago to Bradley, Florida. He retired October 28, 2018, after 29 years of serving Bradley Church of God as Senior Pastor.
He is preceded in death by his parents Rudolph & Retha Mae (Alford) Moates, brothers-in-law Edward Brown & Roy Hand. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Wetherington Moates, sons Rev. Ronnie E. Moates, Jr. (Angela), Brian Brogen (Jennifer), daughters Susan Lynette Roberts (Rev. Greg), Brandi Sondgerath (Sean), brothers James Moates (Leona), Harold Moates (Sue Ann), sisters Annie Jo Brown, Gladys Hand, 14 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday, may 10, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Mulberry First Assembly of God. Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Mulberry First Assembly of God (1400 E. Canal Street, Mulberry, Florida).
In lieu of flowers, donate to Bradley Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 403, Bradley, Florida, 33835.
In lieu of flowers, donate to Bradley Church of God Building Fund, P.O. Box 403, Bradley, Florida, 33835.
Published in Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2019