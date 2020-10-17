1/1
RONNIE LAMAR CHAMBERS
1947 - 2020
RONNIE LAMAR CHAMBERS, 73

LAKE WALES - Ronnie Lamar Chambers of Lake Wales passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Advent Health Orlando.
He was born March 14, 1947 in Arab, Alabama to the late Jessie and Thelma Chambers; he came here from Alabama as a child. He was a retired shipping and receiving clerk for St. Joe Paper, which later became Box USA, then International Paper. Ronnie taught himself to play the guitar, could play anything, including the spoons, and was a songwriter. He was a huge Alabama Fan 'Roll Tide.'
Ronnie was preceded in death by his sisters, Nellie and Joan; brothers, J.E., and Randy; and grandson, Blake Appleton. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dot Chambers; daughters, Tish Chambers Turner (Jerald) of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Nikki Chambers Appleton (Jason) of Athens, Alabama; grandchildren, Jay Turner (Nicole), Julia Ann Turner, Justin Turner, and Morgan Appleton; and great-grandchild, Jeralynn Turner.
A meet and greet will be held from 1:00 p.m., Sunday, October 18, 2020 until the memorial service at 2:00 p.m. at Marion Nelson Funeral Home in Lake Wales with Pastor Denny Cothern officiating. Per family request, masks are required for anyone who attends the meet and greet, and the service. Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast of the service can be viewed at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com .


Published in The Ledger from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
OCT
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
Funeral services provided by
Marion Nelson Funeral Home Inc. - Lake Wales
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
