RONNIE PAUL
FORTNER, 73
LAKELAND - Ronnie Paul Fortner, age 73, passed away June 3, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Tampa, Fl. on September 8, 1946. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Vietnam) and a boilermaker. He moved from Mulberry to Lakeland 38 years ago.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer & Marie Gill. He is survived by his wife: Vivian Fortner and grandson Christian P. Fortner.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Published in The Ledger from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.