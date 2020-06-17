RONNIE PAUL FORTNER
1946 - 2020
RONNIE PAUL
FORTNER, 73

LAKELAND - Ronnie Paul Fortner, age 73, passed away June 3, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Tampa, Fl. on September 8, 1946. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Vietnam) and a boilermaker. He moved from Mulberry to Lakeland 38 years ago.
He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer & Marie Gill. He is survived by his wife: Vivian Fortner and grandson Christian P. Fortner.
Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.

Published in The Ledger from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry, FL 33860
(863)425-1131
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

