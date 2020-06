RONNIE PAULFORTNER, 73LAKELAND - Ronnie Paul Fortner, age 73, passed away June 3, 2020 at his home.He was born in Tampa, Fl. on September 8, 1946. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army (Vietnam) and a boilermaker. He moved from Mulberry to Lakeland 38 years ago.He is preceded in death by his parents Elmer & Marie Gill. He is survived by his wife: Vivian Fortner and grandson Christian P. Fortner.Condolences may be sent to the family @ seiglerfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.