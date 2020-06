Or Copy this URL to Share

RONNY

HENDRIX Sr., 65



EAGLE LAKE - Ronny Hendrix Sr., 65, passed 6/24/20. Survived by wife Marie & family. Celebration of Life 6/27, 11 am 1st Bapt. Church, Eagle Lk.



