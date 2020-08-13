1/1
Rosa Diane Ashley
1952 - 2020
ROSA DIANE
ASHLEY

LAKELAND - Rosa Diane Ashley, also known as 'Sally Mae' was born on March 19th, 1952, in Dublin, GA, as the youngest of two children born to the late Mr. Johnnie Lee Kemp and the late Mrs. Ola Mae Kemp. She departed this life on Sunday, August 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Mr. Raymond Horace Lee (Pearlie Mae) and Curley Welch; and sister Lula Nealy. She leaved behind to carry her legacy, a daughter Candice Davis (Bennie) and a host of great nieces and nephews; close relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at New Dimensions of Faith Church, 888 Waneta Ave., Lakeland, FL., 33815. A Celebration of Life will be Sat. 8/15 at 12:00 p.m. at Victory Christian Church with Pastor Anthony J. Brown officiating.
Cannon Funeral Home, Lakeland, FL.

Published in The Ledger from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
New Dimensions of Faith Church
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Victory Christian Church
