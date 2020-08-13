ROSA DIANE

ASHLEY



LAKELAND - Rosa Diane Ashley, also known as 'Sally Mae' was born on March 19th, 1952, in Dublin, GA, as the youngest of two children born to the late Mr. Johnnie Lee Kemp and the late Mrs. Ola Mae Kemp. She departed this life on Sunday, August 2, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Mr. Raymond Horace Lee (Pearlie Mae) and Curley Welch; and sister Lula Nealy. She leaved behind to carry her legacy, a daughter Candice Davis (Bennie) and a host of great nieces and nephews; close relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at New Dimensions of Faith Church, 888 Waneta Ave., Lakeland, FL., 33815. A Celebration of Life will be Sat. 8/15 at 12:00 p.m. at Victory Christian Church with Pastor Anthony J. Brown officiating.

Cannon Funeral Home, Lakeland, FL.



