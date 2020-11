ROSALYN LUCILLE BRADY



December 01,1937 - November 13, 2020



LAKELAND - Rosalyn Lucille Brady, age 82, passed away November 13, 2020.

Mrs. Brady was born in Coshocton, Ohio on December 1, 1937 to Guy & Alice (Bennett) Kreider. She moved from Ohio to Lakeland 60 years ago. She was known to all as 'Granny Lucy'. She was an orthopedic nurse at Brandon Hospital and a member of Friendship Baptist Church.

She is survived by her children: Robin Bobbi Jean Spangler and her husband Glenn, Rob Burke Jr. Diane Gregory & Peggy Jo Burke, 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held in White Pine, Tennessee.

Condolences may be sent to the family at seiglerfuneralhome. net. Arrangement have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Florida.



