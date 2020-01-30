|
ROSCOE RICHTER
LAKELAND -Roscoe Richter, 93, was called home by his Lord and Savior on Jan. 28, 2020.
A native of Florida, and resident of Lakeland, FL. He was born Nov. 21, 1926 in Graceville, FL to the late A.B. Richter and Mae Bell Hughes Richter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Randolph 'Randy' Thomas Richter; brothers, Herman E. and A.B. Richter, Jr.; and sister, Frances Richter Starnes.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Virginia Peters Richter; brother, Esco Eugene; sister, Louise Richter Drummond Strickland; 4 nephews and 5 nieces.
He proudly served his country in the US Navy during WWII in the North Atlantic and Europe as the ship barber. He also served from 1952 to 1962 in the NAVSEC GRP for a total of 18 1/2 years.
During his life he worked as a farmer, steel erector, carpenter, tool dresser (welder), environmental engineer, assistant flotation supt., flotation supt., mining engineer, general mine supt., and maintenance engineer. He held a single engine private aircraft license. He retired after 41 years from Mobil Mining and Minerals. After retirement he formed a consultant company and worked for 3 years.
Roscoe was a member of AIME and SME for over sixty years, past member of Fairmont Baptist, Medulla Baptist, Edgewood Baptist, Lakeside Baptist and now served at Scott Lake Baptist Church.
He was born into the Church of Jesus Christ in 1949 at Fairmont Baptist Church, High Point, NC. He was baptized in a lake in early April due to the church being burned down shortly after accepting Christ.
Visitation will be Sat. (Feb. 1st) from 10-11 am, with funeral services to follow at 11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scott Lake Baptist Building Fund, or the Mission of the Columbia Church, 5811 Scott Lake Road, Lakeland, FL 33813.
Published in Ledger from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020