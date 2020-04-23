|
ROSE E.
REMICK
FALL RIVER, MA. - Rose Elaine Remick, 90, of Fall River, MA, formerly of Eliot and Kittery, ME and Lakeland, FL, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
She was born in Portsmouth, NH on July 23, 1929, the daughter of the late Edward and Clara (Wallingford) Rowe.
Rose was a fun loving person who could always make people laugh and smile. She loved God and wanted to encourage everyone to find Jesus and to be sure to think of where you are going when you are called.
Family members include two sons, George Remick and his wife Colleen of Punta Gorda, FL, Jeff Thomas and his wife Wendi of Lakeland, FL, two daughters, Carol Mur-ray and her husband, Bob Vasseur of Port Saint Lucie, FL and Sharon Ashton of Somerset, MA, her sister Alice Mennely of Corinth, MS, many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank M. Remick in 1999, her daughter Linda Johannesson, her brothers Paul and James Johnson and Edward Rowe, Jr. and her sister, Thelma Remick.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be for family members only. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, Hampton, NH. Burial will be beside her beloved Frank in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Eliot, ME.
www.RemickGendron.com to view Rose's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Ledger from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020