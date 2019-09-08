|
|
ROSE G.
JOHANSSON, 101
WINTER HAVEN - Rose G. Johansson died 9/5/2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice. She lived a grand long life of 101 years.
She is survived by her son, Erik Johansson (Robbie C. Johansson) of Winter Haven, daughter, Linnea Williams of St. Petersburg, grandsons, Mark Johansson of Jacksonville Beach, Lex Johansson (Andrea Johansson) of St. Augustine.
Rose was a special lady who loved the Lord and her church. She was devoted to her family and cherished her grandsons.
An intimate service for family and friends will take place at the columbarium at Grace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or Good Shepherd Hospice.
Published in Ledger from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019