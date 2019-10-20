|
ROSE MARY
ATKINSON, 61
WINTER HAVEN - Rose Mary Atkinson, 61, of Winter Haven passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at her residence.
Born in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba she moved to the Winter Haven in 1981 from Norfolk, VA. Rose was a Registered Nurse and worked at Winter Haven Hospital as Manager of the Recovery Room and the House Supervisor. She loved her family and enjoyed quilting and art. Rose was a world traveler and visited many exotic locations with her family over the years. A loving and caring lady, she will be deeply missed.
Rose was preceded in death by two siblings, sister Dr. Susan Atkinson Tweed and brother Samuel King Atkinson II. She is survived by two sisters Jannette Edwards and Margaret A. Anderson, one brother Paul J. Atkinson, three nieces Amy Tennis of Winter Haven, with her sons Jeffery and Justin. Dawn Jackson with her sons Keegan and Michael and daughter Grace, and Samantha Atkinson-Lanier with daughter Emily. Five nephews: Charles and Laurie Anderson with son Tyler, David Tweed, Paul Atkinson, Jr., Stephen and Sue Jackson with sons Blake and Eric, Daniel and Amber Jackson with sons Kenneth and Thomas.
The family will be receiving friends on Thursday, October 24th from 6-7pm at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven with a Celebration of Life Service at 7pm. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers to ASPCA.org
Condolences may be made to the family at www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019