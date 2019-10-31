|
ROSE P.
SCHMIDT, 97
WINTER HAVEN - Rose P. Schmidt, age 97, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL.
She was born March 5, 1922 in Bayard, FL, the daughter of Polish Immigrants, Joseph Plaza and Katherine Mytych Plaza. She attended school in the Jacksonville area. She attended St. Vincent's Nursing Program becoming a Registered Nurse. She worked at Bond Clinic and Winter Haven Hospital.
She was a member of St. Joseph Church in Winter Haven, a member of the St. Joseph Guild and past member of the Western Deanery Council of Catholic Women.
She was a member of the Gardenia Garden Club, a life member of the Florida Foundation of Garden Club, INC., a Flower Show Judge, and a member of the Orchid Society and the Bromelia Society. She was a former Board Member of the Humane Society of Polk County.
Mrs. Schmidt married her husband, Charles J. Schmidt on March 24, 1945 and after 74 years of marriage, Charles passed away on March 24, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Carolyn R. Schmidt, sister Jessie Pacetti, sister-in-law Ruth Plaza and 6 nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations, in Mrs. Schmidt's name to the Human Society of Polk County, 3195 Dundee Road, Winter Haven, FL, 33884 and/or St. Joseph Catholic School, 535 Avenue M NW, Winter Haven, FL, 33881.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019