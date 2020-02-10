Home

Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Community Center in Cypress Lakes
ROSEMARY
DELONG

LAKELAND -Rosemary Delong, passed away on Jan. 22nd, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. She was 83.
She is survived by her husband Paul; her three sons, Joe (Sue) from Greenbay, Jeff from Lakeland and Jerry from New Mexico; grandson, Ethan Amabdá from Milwaukee.
Funeral services will be held at the Community Center in Cypress Lakes on Friday, Feb. 14th at 10am. Chaplain Michael McCurdly, of the Good Shepherd Hospice will be performing the official duties. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Good Shepherd Hospice.
Rosemary will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
