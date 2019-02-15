Home

ROSEMARY K. BRYANT


1945 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROSEMARY K. BRYANT Obituary
ROSEMARY K.
BRYANT, 73

LAKE WALES - Rosemary K. Bryant, age 73, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at her residence in Lake Wales.
Born December 19, 1945 in Omaha, NE, Mrs. Bryant was a resident of Lake Wales since 1989, moving from Griffin, GA. She attended the Holy Spirit Catholic Church of Lake Wales.
She is preceded in death by her son: Eddie Bryant. She was survived by a loving family which includes her husband of 56 years: Edward Pat Bryant, a son: Robby Bryant, Babson Park, FL; two daughters: Pamela Bryant, Naples, FL & Sheri Bryant, Dahlonega, GA and 14 grandchildren.
Published in Ledger from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2019
