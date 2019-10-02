|
|
ROSEMARY KITZMILLER
BAILEY, 79
LAKELAND - Rosemary Kitzmiller Bailey, 79, went home to be with her Savior on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, surrounded by family and close friends.
Rosemary was born July 2, 1940, in Frankfurt, Michigan, the fourth child to Ross and Georgia Kitzmiller. After living across the United States, in 1976, Rosemary was drawn to Lakeland, Florida, where she met her beloved late husband of 39 years, Doug Bailey. She was a world traveler who never met a stranger, spending time in India, Egypt, Israel, Germany, and Brazil. She loved soccer, especially her Florida Tropics, and spending each summer on the shores of Lake Michigan in St. Ignace, in a cabin built by her father. While raising her family, Rosemary spent time working for 'The Doc,' (Dr. Richardson) as a nursing assistant; but her love of people could be seen best as the owner and operator of Rosemary's Tea Room in Southgate Shopping Center. For many years, the community found more than just raspberry iced tea and a chicken salad made from a secret family recipe. It was a place you could count on for a hug or prayer. More than anything, Rosemary's legacy is her love for Jesus and her ministry to those around her. She delighted in a home full of visitors and touched many with her words of wisdom. She was a prayer warrior who had the gift to make everyone feel treasured.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers, John and Hugh, sister Sheila Mary, and her husband, Doug; and lives on through her four daughters: Sherri Rowan, Laurie (Skip) Allegood, Susan (Nick) Toadvine, and Katie (Russ) Thorpe; 14 adored grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren, as well as many loved nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place on October 5, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Heart of the Father Ministry (2025 Bartow Road, Lakeland, FL 33801). Any who knew and loved Rosemary are welcome! In lieu of flowers, please donate to the , as Rosemary always preferred to give where she saw a need.
Published in Ledger from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019